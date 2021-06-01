A service honoring those who have served and sacrificed their lives for the nation was held at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, May 31.
The Branson Veterans of America 913 hosted their annual Memorial Day service to honor and remember the sacrifices that have been made to protect the nation. Four members of Branson High School’s Air Force JROTC program attended the event to present colors, Pastor Dave Hamner gave an invocation, and the Star-Spangled Banner was sung.
To honor those who have served, wreaths were presented during the ceremony representing World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and the following Iraqi wars, the War on Terror, and all other wars and conflicts in which the United States has been or is presently engaged in.
Hundreds of people attended the memorial service to hear three guest speakers share what Memorial Day means to them.
Mayor Larry Milton, Missouri State Representative for the 156th District Brian Seitz, and retired U.S. Army Major Amy Manning gave remarks, shared stories and thanked those who sacrificed their lives and those who are currently serving.
All three speakers touched on the importance of taking time to remember the sacrifices that have been made and to acknowledge the freedom that our country has.
“When I was asked to speak, I was told that the topic was ‘What does Memorial Day mean to me?’ I thought that answer would come quickly, but the more I thought about it, the more complex it became,” said Milton. “How do you narrow down the sacrifice of millions into one speech?
“I don’t think you can. Just as we can’t narrow down honoring or remembering our fallen veterans into one day. The sacrifices these heroes have made touches every part of our being.”
Milton challenged those in attendance to not take advantage of the meaning of Memorial Day and to look deeply at the little things in life that are only available due to the freedoms that have been fought for.
“The freedoms we so often take for grantedare only available to us because of the selfless spirits, so while we have set aside this one day to memorialize them, we feel their presence and influence in our lives every moment of every day,” said Milton. “I’d like you to smell the clean fresh air that we enjoy today. I would also like you to take a breath and smell what freedom and liberty smells like.
“We are afforded this freedom and liberty from our active duty, our retired, and our fallen heroes.”
Each speaker challenged people to see how the little things that are often taken advantage of have huge meanings in everyday life, including things such as values, ideals, and beliefs.
“Our love of human dignity, equal rights, and individual liberty runs deep. Through the years, thousands of Missourians have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the ideals we hold dear,” said Seitz. “The tradition continues today. Brave Missourians are still serving across the world. Political fights will come and go, political offices change hands, but one thing remains consistent, a willingness rooted deep in the hearts of some to pay the ultimate price if called upon to do so.”
Seitz honored those who served this country and thanked the families for their devotion to those who have chosen to protect.
The Honor Guard performed a final gun salute and taps to end the ceremony and honor those who have served.
