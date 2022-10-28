After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits.
The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.
Earlier this year the resort was purchased by Jellystone, Great Escape RV Resorts who has plans on development of the land.
At the May Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, Park Manager Chris Logue spoke to the board about plans which were being developed to utilize the property for more recreational uses, including a man made pond. The property, however, was not a part of the city, so Great Escape RV Resorts approached the city about the volunteer annex.
“It’s weird how there are things cut in and out of it,” Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said during the Monday, June 20, aldermen meeting. “The actual park, besides what they purchased, is in city limits. They want to be a part of the city. They would like all of their parts to be a part of the city and not just part of it.”
Ward II Alderman Dustin Krob spoke positively about the annexation at the June meeting.
“It’s a voluntary annexation and they want to be part of the city,” Krobs said. “I think we move forward, they want to be a part of the city.”
The whole of the resort is now included within city limits.
