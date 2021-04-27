After months of work, Kimberling City has adopted a new vision and value statement to help prepare for the future.
According to City Administrator Jerry Harman, the city has been working on a vision statement for Kimberling City’s future since February. The city contracted Prep the Page LLC, a Missouri-based consulting firm that specializes in planning and community, economic growth, to lead and facilitate the conversation.
The purpose of developing a vision and value statement was to address the longer-term perspective for community sustainability to help communicate the community’s identity and help drive city decision-making and operations, according to Harman.
According to a press release from the city of Kimberling City, city staff, city council and community stakeholders met remotely and in person to discuss what is valued and where there is opportunity to improve and change. The goal of the meetings was to outline a collaborative vision statement to guide the long-term sustainability of the city.
The city’s vision and value statements were adopted at a special meeting of the Kimberling City Board of Aldermen on Wednesday, April 14. Kimberling City will utilize the vision statement to drive customer service and guide decision-making for future growth and development, according to the release.
“The City of Kimberling City is a wonderful, relaxed, residential and recreational community located directly on Table Rock Lake,” Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz said in the release. “As we look toward the future, we celebrate our natural beauty, the safety of the community, and the friendly welcoming attitude of Kimberling City. The city is also looking for opportunities to improve, revitalize and grow.”
According to the press release, the city has developed the following outline and action plan to help support and lead the vision statement. The city’s action plan is as follows:
- Formally Adopt Vision Statement
- Communicate the Vision – Internally and Externally
- Engage our Partners, Business, Residents, Committees
- Define City Service Standard
- Create a documented, articulated Strategic Plan- actionable, measurable, accountable
- Create a Marketing Plan- internal and external identity
- Encourage City Involvement in Community
- Live the vision daily
Vision Statement:
Kimberling City is the premiere family-friendly, residential and recreational lakeside community in the midwest. Our city is dedicated to preserving a high-quality, relaxed, safe, and natural environment for all to enjoy now and is committed to maintaining these values for future generations to come.
Value Statement:
The city of Kimberling City pledges to provide high-quality customer service to residents, guests, and businesses while maintaining a safe, family-friendly, vibrant community that celebrates its heritage and opens new opportunities.
For more information about Kimberling City visit www.ckcmo.com/ or call city hall at (417) 739-4903.
