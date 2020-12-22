On Dec. 17 and 18, The Salvation Army in Branson hosted its inaugural Christmas Toy Shop at Our Lady of the Lake Parish Center in Branson for families in Taney County.
For several years the Toys for Tots Toy Store was held in Branson by Love INC, to provide parents, who would otherwise be unable to afford to do so, the chance to pick out Christmas presents for their children. When Love INC. closed its doors in August, the Branson Salvation Army stepped up to take over the program and host their own Christmas Toy Shop.
“Toy shops are one of the things The Salvation Army has been doing for probably over 100 years,” said Branson Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick. “We know how to run a toy shop, and it runs smooth and it runs like clockwork.”
To qualify for the Christmas Toy Shop program, participants had to be residents of Taney County, fall within the poverty guidelines and provide proof that they have the child or children in their home.
McCormick said the original plan was to allow parents to come into the center in-person to pick out the gifts they wanted for their children. But as Christmas drew nearer and COVID remained, they had to make some changes.
McCormick explained that once parents or guardians were accepted into the program, they were asked to then provide a list of things their children either wanted or needed for Christmas.
“They’ve given us the best ideas they can for the kids, and we tried our best to fill those requests. Doesn’t mean we were always successful, because everything is donated, so you get what you get and we have to try to make some creative decisions,” said McCormick. “But hopefully on Christmas morning the kids will be excited that there are gifts under the tree and they’re gifts that they’re going to like and enjoy.”
Once the items for each family were collected, they were then bagged and set up in rows alphabetically ahead of the event. Then on the days of the toy shop, families were able to drive up to the parish center and a volunteer would come out to meet them.
“It’s just a curbside service. So the volunteer goes out, they get their photo ID and letter, they bring it in here and we match it against the bag,” McCormick said. “They count the bags before they go out the door to make sure they have all the bags they’re supposed to have and then they get wrapping paper, a game, a puzzle or whatever from what’s left out there from the extras and stocking stuffers and then away they go.”
For their first year taking over the event, McCormick added that the community really stepped up to help them out.
“The school was great. Branson (Cedar Ridge Elementary) gave us all of their stuff, because they weren’t doing the shop this year for their kids. So we had all those toys,” said McCormick. “The whole community came around us and gave us angel tree toys, which was awesome. We just had people dropping off toys (Thursday). Of course Walmart with the angel trees, that was very helpful.”
While they had around 80 families participate this year, McCormick said she was hoping more families were going to sign-up for the program.
“I think next year more people will sign up, because they’ll understand,” she said. “I expected a lot more families honestly, but with it being transferred from Love INC., people just didn’t get the connection. So next year I’m imagining this will be much larger.”
McCormick said she also wanted to express her gratitude to everyone for their continued support of everything the Salvation Army does.
“Thank you to Taney County and Branson for their support of us, because we couldn’t do our ministry without their support, whether its money or toys or whatever it may be,” McCormick said. “We just couldn’t do it without them. So we never take it for granted. We’re always very grateful to Branson and Taney County for supporting our ministry.”
For additional information about the programs and services provided by the Branson Salvation Army, visit salvationarmy.org or call 417-339-4434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.