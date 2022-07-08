A former Branson area medical clinic owner convicted last week in federal court has resigned from the Missouri state legislature.
Tricia Derges sent a letter to the Speaker of the Missouri House on Friday, July 1, submitting her formal resignation as representative of the 140th House district. She had been blocked from running for reelection by the Republican party, but her conviction makes her ineligible to run for office under Missouri law.
Derges did not mention her multiple fraud or other convictions in her letter. The majority of the letter has Derges talking about medical work she claims to have done working with “thousands of forgotten citizens in SW Missouri: our Veterans, the impoverished and uninsured.”
She also mentioned the Assistant Physician program in the state, calling the state a “trailblazer” by providing the opportunity for those who graduated from medical school but could not serve a residency and become a full doctor.
Derges had previously been stripped of her committee assignments and kicked out of Republican caucus meetings because of the charges against her.
Her resignation means Republicans will be down one vote for the upcoming special session called by Missouri Governor Mike Parson to cut state income taxes.
