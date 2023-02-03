Harbor House Domestic Violence Center has officially opened up their new addition, The James and Ruth Putman Center for New Beginnings.
The new addition, which hosted an open house for invited guests of Harbor House supporters on Saturday, Jan. 28, will allow the center to house nine more mothers and children. The space will provide a safe place for mothers and children to live after getting out of domestic violence living situations.
Harbor House Center Executive Director Cinda Bauer said the addition has been in a labor of love from countless volunteers and local organizations.
“Each of the new nine rooms were adopted by different groups,” Bauer told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They adopted the room and provided all the decorations, furniture and everything. The flowers were done by another local lady.”
The new rooms are in an array of sizes to accommodate different size families.
“Some of the rooms are a little bit smaller but they’re perfect for single women,” Bauer said on the tour of the new facilities. “We have some for moms and their kids. Nine more rooms to get women to safety and help them start their lives again. You know, and the thing is, we haven’t paid a dime for this. The community has done this. Not us. That’s the thrill of it. This is a community project that came to fruition just because people are so amazing.”
The new addition was dedicated and named for two volunteers, who Bauer said were instrumental in the construction and renovation process.
“We are honored by the efforts of James and Ruth and are proud to name this addition after them. They have put countless hours and dollars and hours into making this a reality,” Bauer said. “James really took the renovations and construction into his hands and he made this what it is. They’ve both put up with me, so thank you. We just can’t thank them enough. They’ve also taught classes with the ladies. Ruth teaches them e-commerce so they’re learning how to make jewelry and make projects that they can sell. She’s also taught them cooking classes and parenting classes. You name it and she is always there to help. So we can’t thank them enough. We are proud to dedicate the new James and Ruth Putman Center for New Beginnings.”
Ruth Putman told Branson Tri-Lakes News she felt moved by God to help the center.
“When my daughters were 5 and 7, my husband left me for another woman. And then we were separated for a year and then he came back. Then when the girls were 13 and 15, he left me again for the same woman. So I was in a place where I could have easily needed a place like this for help,” Putman said. “When I heard about Harbor House, God placed it in my heart to help. I was called to do something. I finally listened and am glad I did. I get to help these amazing women. I help them make jewelry, which I am not good at but we try.”
Putman said her husband James, who spent the day giving tours to the invited guests of Harbor House, also felt the calling to help the center.
The center is set up to feel homey and comfortable to help survivors of domestic violence and their children to find a warm place to land after such a difficult journey to get to the center.
“We have rooms set up with everything they may need,” Bauer said. “We have rooms that can house a mom with several children to single women. We have beds, furniture and event clothes thanks to the support of local organizations and people.”
Several of the bedrooms were painted and decorated in calming colors, with a serene feel. The idea behind the rooms is to give a feel of something not temporary for these families, according to Bauer. The larger bedrooms had futons or separate twin beds next to the larger beds to make sure families are all in one room to help add to their feeling of safety. There is a living communal room for the residents to watch television, a classroom to be utilized to teach the classes needed for the women to get back on their feet.
The center also offers a closet full of clothes of all sizes for the women and the children who come there.
“Some of them arrive with just the clothes on their back,” Bauer said. “We have clothes and items which have been donated to help.”
Other rooms, which are not a part of the new addition, at the center are a larger communal room and a kitchen area with several industrial sized freezers and refrigerators. Bauer said the center just received a donation of new industrial refrigerators from a semi-anonymous donor.
“Our industrial fridge and freezers were going out,” Bauer said. “I had to tape one off so the girls would know not to use it. Last week Woodland Hills Church called me and said, ‘We heard your commercial refrigerator and freezers were going out.’ I said yeah, ‘I got one that is totally out and then I have one that I just keep pumping Freon into at the cost of $300 at a time. A member of the church called me back and he said, ‘All right. I just bought you two new freezers, one new refrigerator. They’ll be there on Friday.’ It was $10,000 worth of equipment. Wow and they’re beautiful. They’re so shiny. We now have space for each of the women to have their own space in the fridge, which will be great when we get more women in here.”
With the new rooms, Harbor House can now house 24 women, both single and moms with children. Bauer said the center is always accepting donations to help the women.
“We can always use hygiene items, cleaning items, and what we call house food for the women to share,” Bauer said.
For more information or to donate contact Harbor House via their website at harborhousecenter.org.
