The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their biggest fundraising event of the year next month.
The annual gala, which includes a silent auction, dinner, community awards and networking, will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge #2597. A dinner will take place at 6 p.m. This year’s theme for the gala is ‘Our Home Sweet Hometown.’
Chamber President Rose Backlin said the event is about bringing together the community and to help raise funds for projects the chamber does all year.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It helps us with costs of running the chamber and helps us to put on other events to help build up businesses in our area,” Backlin said. “We will also be giving out the local community awards. We will be giving out awards in four categories: Excellence in Leadership, Excellence in Business, Rising Star and Golden Heart. The nominations were really strong this year.”
Backlin said the award for Golden Heart, which is given to a community member who goes above and beyond to help the community.
“With the Golden Heart, we actually have three recipients this year,” Backlin said. “This has never happened before but we couldn’t decide who should win. They were all so worthy. When the nominees are announced, everyone will see how hard the decision would have been. The Golden Heart nominees are so good about being involved in the community. All three go above and beyond.”
Tickets for the gala are $40 each and will be available until Friday, Jan. 27. Backlin said it is open to not only chamber members, but anyone in the community who wishes to attend. There are also opportunities for sponsorships including table sponsorship for $300, which will get a table for eight with the name of the sponsor on the table.
Other sponsorships are:
- ‘The Sweetest’ level for $1,000, which includes display of sponsor name on event program and media content, front row table for eight, 1/2 page program ad, and a live mention during the event.
- ‘The Golden’ level for $1,500, which includes display of sponsor name on event program, table for eight, ¼ page program ad, and a live mention during the event.
“There is still an opportunity to be a sponsor,” Backlin said. “We are also taking items for the silent auction. We will be accepting items until Friday, Jan. 27.”
Backlin said the gala is always such a fun event for the community to come out, enjoy themselves and show support for local businesses.
The gala is business casual. For more information contact the Forsyth Area Chamber by calling 417-546-2741.
