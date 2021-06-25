Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced June 23 that his office recovered $156,000 in restitution and obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions.
Schmitt’s office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions in March 2020 for marketing ‘silver solution’ as a potential cure for COVID-19. According to the press release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the suit was filed after the Attorney General’s Office saw a clip from The Jim Bakker Show that advertised ‘silver solution.’
According to the consent judgment ‘silver solution’ was manufactured by American Biotech Labs, Inc. It was then offered through the nationwide televised production of The Jim Bakker Show and on their website, in connection with Morningside Church, Inc, a non-for-profit church.
‘Silver solution’ was then solicited with an $80 to $125 charitable contribution to Morningside Church, Inc.
“Today I’m pleased to announce that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions that results in $156,000 in restitution and strong safeguards to prevent the marketing of ‘silver solution’ as a cure or treatment for COVID and other medical issues,” Schmitt said, in the release. “My office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of Missouri consumers, and will not hesitate to take action when those consumers are being defrauded.”
Under the consent judgment, Bakker is not allowed to sell or advertise ‘silver solution’ as a way to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness. He must also return an additional $90,000 to consumers who purchased ‘silver solution’ between Feb. 12, 2020 and March 10, 2020, according to the release. During that time period, according to the consent judgment, ‘Silver Solution’ was offered on eleven separate episodes, to hundreds of consumers from Missouri who Morningside and Bakker consider to be members/partners of Morningside Church, Inc.’s congregation.
The consent judgment was signed June 23 by 39th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alan Blankenship.
The defendants in the case, according to the consent judgment, have denied and continue to deny all allegations of wrongdoing. The defendants, however, agreed to the consent judgment to avoid substantial expense and further litigation.
Missouri consumers who purchased the ‘silver solution’ will receive restitution checks in the mail within 30 days after the execution of the consent judgment. Upon receiving the check consumers will have 90 days to cash it, according to the release.
Bakker has already refunded a number of consumers. When combined with the $90,000 the restitution totals approximately $156,000.
The defendants will also pay the State of Missouri $50,000 in civil penalties and $10,000 for Attorney General’s costs related to investigation and prosecution, according to the consent judgment.
See the original 2020 article ‘Federal government, Missouri AG tell area pastor to stop claiming coronavirus cure’ at bransontrilakesnews.com
Visit ago.mo.gov for the full release.
