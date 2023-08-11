A College of the Ozarks senior recently won the American Culinary Federation’s “Rising Star” cooking competition.
Crystal Gutierrez, a culinary arts and hospitality management major achieved the feat, which took place during the Springfield/Branson ACF Chapter’s open house at the end of the 2023 spring semester.
Gutierrez said it was an honor to compete and to win.
“I went into it thinking I was not going to do well because I’ve never competitively cooked, and the people I competed against had a lot more experience than I did,” Gutierrez said. “Winning gave me a confidence boost and showed me that I do know what I am doing, and I am capable. It validated my career choices. It was also an honor to be the only woman competing and win, since the industry is mostly male dominated.”
Gutierrez competed against four other young chef competitors in a mystery basket challenge. The ingredients were not known to the competitors until the competition began, and duck was the secret ingredient. The 30-minute cooking challenge took place in front of an audience of chefs and hospitality professionals. Gutierrez’s winning dish was pan roasted duck breast with raspberry and blackberry reduction, granny smith apple slaw, and micro greens.
Executive Chef at The Keeter Center Robert Stricklin said Gutierrez was reluctant to compete, but agreed to do so.
“Crystal competed against four young professionals that have already been working in the industry,” Stricklin said. “Crystal not only finished on time, but the flavor and presentation is what made her dish stand out from the others. Crystal was able to remain calm, keep her head down, and just do what she had learned. I am not only proud of Crystal and what she accomplished, but I am most proud of the way that she challenged herself.”
Judges determined Gutierrez the winner based on the flavors and presentation of her dish. For more information about College of the Ozarks and its courses, visit www.cofo.edu. To learn more about The Keeter Center, visit www.keetercenter.edu.
