A new healthcare practice is looking forward to treating patients in the Branson Tri-Lakes News coverage area.
Total Point Urgent Care, located at 590 Birch Road in Hollister, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Jan. 12. The facility treats injuries such as allergic reactions, asthma treatment, bug and minor animal bites, cold and flu, cuts, minor burns, strains and sprains. The facility also boasts on site labs and x-rays. Total Point Co-Founder Dr. Talal Zahoor said the idea is to make the experience more comfortable and convenient for the patient.
“The whole idea is for somebody to come in, and they don’t have to go anywhere else,” Zahoor said. “So that’s kind of how we set this up. The idea is to bridge the gap here, right? You have Cox or Mercy. Nobody really has an alternative. So the idea is to come into the area and bridge the gap.”
Zahoor said the plan is to eventually have different wings for chronic wound care management and physical therapy wellness, as well as a retail pharmacy setup; one stop for the patient without having to wait 24 hours for test results.
“No more running around to A, B, C, D,” Zahoor said. “The most annoying thing for me is when a patient comes in, I want to get these labs. The results don’t come until tomorrow and I have to make my decision today. Now you have this 24 hour lag. So we built this lab so that way, in 30 minutes, I have everything. So while you’re in, let’s see what’s going on with the labs. I can discuss with you, come up with a plan and close it out. That’s kind of the idea.”
Zahoor said Total Point plans to expand in the following months, adding five locations between Hollister and Springfield, pointing out the need for competition in the industry.
“It’s good to have competition. It’s going to raise standards,” Zahoor said. “If you don’t have competition, there are no standards raised. So that keeps everybody in check.”
Zahoor said Total Point wants to be a part of the community.
“Essentially, when people leave here, I want them to leave feeling at home,” Zahoor said. “When you’re sick, you’re emotionally distraught, right? You’re stressed. The last thing you want to do is go to a place where you feel rushed around, and not taken care of. And I say this in the view of how I’ve felt as a patient.”
Zahoor said he wants to put the patient first.
“Everybody wants to make money, sure. But I want to do it in a way that puts patients first. My goal in this essence is to take care of the patients,” Zahoor said. “You know, I strongly believe that if we have a good goal, money will come. That’s not a problem. I’m not here to try and chase every dollar. Money will come with time, as long as we do something good. We have something to help other people. I think it’ll be a successful business.
Total Point Urgent Care will have a grand opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m., which will feature food, music and a raffle. For more information about the Total Point Urgent Care Center, visit their website at www.totalpointmo.com or visit their Facebook page.
