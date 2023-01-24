The Taney County Courthouse will receive some needed rehabilitation after a bid approval from the Taney County Commission.
The commission approved the bid during its weekly meeting on Monday, Jan 9. The county opened bids to replace windows on the first floor of the courthouse and to replace glass on the second floor. There was one responsive bidder for the job, which was YGC Inc., otherwise known as Young’s Glass Company. The bid placed by the company was in the amount of $206,384.50.
The Taney County Commission approved the bid unanimously. Commissioner Nick Plummer said the start of construction will depend largely on when materials will be available.
