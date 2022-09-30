Realtor Brent Sager named 2022 recipient of Elizabeth J. Mendenhall Award

Realtor Brent Sager of Hollister, Missouri was recently named recipient of the Missouri Realtors 2022 Elizabeth J. Mendenhall E3 Award.
Sager received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21, during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference. The award recognizes energy, empowerment, and experience (E3).
Serving as a licensed realtor since 2012, Sager has remained active and involved in all aspects of real estate at the local, state, and national levels. One year after becoming a realtor, Sager was named the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors Rookie of the Year and in 2019, along with being named TLBR Realtor of the Year, he also served as Board President. In 2016, Sager became an RPAC Major Investor and in 2021 reached Golden R status and became a President’s Circle member. Sager currently serves as chair of the Missouri Realtors Advocacy Committee.
On a regular basis, Sager visits local high schools and colleges to speak with students about what it means to be and how to become a realtor, in addition to the importance of home ownership. In 2018, he received the Ignite Branson Young Professional of the Year award.
Elizabeth J. Mendenhall, former President of Missouri Realtors and 2018 President of the National Association of Realtors, is attributed to inspiring others with her involvement at the local, state, and national levels. The award recognizes a realtor who showcases innovation, dedication, and forward-thinking in every aspect of his/her career.
To learn more about Sager's service and designations, contact Missouri Realtors at missourirealtors@morealtor.com.
