The Taney County Commission recently approved a memorandum of understanding between the Taney County Sheriff’s Department and Kanakuk for the appointment of a sheriff’s deputy to serve as a School Resource Officer three months out of the year.
The SRO will serve on the campus from June 1 to Aug. 31, and Kanakuk will pay for a fourth of the deputy’s annual salary to cover their time in the role. Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt stated she had not heard of the county providing an SRO for a private business. Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels stated Kanakuk has a resource officer in Stone County who is a deputy, and the entity reached out to see if the same could be done in Taney County.
Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams asked Daniels what the benefit was to the county in entering the agreement with Kanakuk.
“The benefit to the county is that the deputies would be stationed there through the week,” Daniels said. “Just the same as in a school, if something happens close, we have a deputy close who can respond. We’ve had incidents that were close to the schools where the SROs left the school to respond to a domestic situation or something until we have a regular patrol deputy that can get there.”
Wyatt asked if the SRO would be responsible for ensuring kids weren’t abused in any way, and Daniels responded, saying the deputy’s duty would be to make sure no criminal actions were taken
“Whenever he was there, he would be on patrol. And whenever he was there he would be responsible for seeing that there were no criminal law violations that occurred,” Daniels said. “But he’s not going to be there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so there’s nothing saying something won’t happen whenever he’s not there. And it’s a large campus. So there could be something. We can’t cover it all at once.”
Taney County Presiding Commissioner Nick Plummer asked Daniels if he was comfortable entering into an SRO agreement with Kanakuk.
“Yes, I think they’re willing to use incidents they’ve had in the past and threats that have been made. I think that’s where they want somebody there,” Daniels responded.
Daniels said Kanakuk has had threats from the public, and has requested extra patrols. According to Daniels, most of the threats have been made online, using public IP addresses.
Ultimately, Williams made a motion to accept the memorandum of understanding between the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and Kanakuk, and Plummer seconded the motion. Wyatt was not in agreement, but the motion carried.
When asked why she wasn’t in agreement regarding the understanding between the two entities, she cited multiple concerns.
“My concern is the potential liability for the county in regard to the safety of the students,” Wyatt said. “In addition, the fact Taney County has not furnished deputies for private businesses in the past. This could open the door to furnish deputies for other private businesses if they are willing to abide by the same agreement. Then it would be necessary for Taney County to hire additional deputies.”
For more information, call the Taney County Commission at (417) 546-7204 or email at commission@taneycountymo.gov.
