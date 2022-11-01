The Missouri Department of Transportation has released traffic information regarding Eastbound Missouri Route 86 lane closure on the Long Creek Bridge near Ridgedale for the month of November.
Contractor crews will be moving dirt, rock and equipment as part of the Long Creek Bridge Replacement Project. Missouri Route 86 will be open, but traffic will be impacted with short-term, temporary lane closures in the work zone from Nov. 1 to 30.
Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone.
MoDOT has a traveler information map available at www.traveler.modot.org/map for road closings and traffic impacts.
For more information, contact MoDOT at (417) 895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.
