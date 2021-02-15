Most blood donors will never know who their blood went to, but in this case two men not only found out who their blood saved but also received a personalized thank you from the man who was the recipient of their blood donations.
On Friday, Feb. 12 Sid McConnell was able to thank two of the people whose blood donations helped save his life, thanks to a meeting scheduled by Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) at Faith Community Health.
“I’m almost at a loss at knowing what to say here; thank you doesn’t seem to adequately express all this,” said McConnell, to his donors James Isaacs and Matthew Eaves. “It’s such an important thing with the blood donations and your willingness to step up to the plate on all this, it was really a big factor in me standing here. A lot of times this can be so anonymous, you don’t know where your blood goes to but I can say I had a definite need and you were willing to meet that. My family would also say great big thank yous to you as well; my wife and three daughters are very, very thankful for what you did as well. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
According to CBCO, McConnell has been a faithful blood donor for years. In late 2020, he made a routine blood donation with no idea that only four short days later he would find himself in need of blood donations for a quadruple bypass surgery.
Throughout McConnell’s surgery and recovery he received seven blood transfusions.
“Over the years I have donated blood many times myself and a lot of that is really tied up in my own personal Christian faith of seeing the Lord as being the life-giver to me, and I see the blood donations are a way that we’re actually able to give life back to other people,” said McConnell. “All the times I’ve given these blood donations, I never dreamed that I was going to be somebody on the other side of the fence real shortly, in particularly that week that I gave this donation. I had no idea just a few days later I was going to be having this surgery. So I would just say I’m very, very thankful to be alive here and very thankful for the people that stepped up and met my need.”
Through CBCO’s ‘Thank the Donor’ program McConnell was able to send a message of thanks to those whose donations ultimately saved his life.
Both Isaacs and Eaves were given ‘Thank the Donor’ plaques, on Feb. 12, to remember how their blood donation helped save McConnell’s life. Located on the back on the plaque is the thank you that McConnell sent them through the ‘Thank the Donor’ program.
“I think this is a really cool thing because it’s kind of cool to see things that you do to try to help the community,” said Eaves. “You never expect to see the fruits of your labor a lot of times, especially like this, so it’s really cool to see and meet Sid and know that his family is going to get to live and spend time with him.”
“I was very touched by the message that I received,” said Isaacs. “The whole ‘Thank the Donor’ program is amazing to me and it touched me deeply...you say ‘we give blood and we’re doing our part’ but to actually meet the person that was the recipient of our blood and to see that we helped you in that situation is above and beyond. I will never miss an opportunity to give blood again because of this. Thank you.”
According to CBCO, they were able to discover that four of the seven donations that saved McConnell’s life came from the same blood drive, Faith Community Health’s Day of Caring blood drive that was held on Dec. 1, 2020; this drive collected 58 total blood donations.
“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood for over 40 hospitals in 39 counties in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and a little bit of Kansas,” said Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Executive Director Anthony Roberts. “Through the pandemic it’s been really hard for us to get the units of blood that we’ve needed to make sure those hospitals have the blood on the shelves when patients throughout our community need that blood. We had a blood drive here at Faith Community Health on December the 1st, it was a very successful drive. We appreciate Michelle and her group here for having that blood drive. Through that blood drive, four donors donated blood that ended up going to (Sid McConnell). Those units potentially, absolutely saved his life when he needed it in the middle of December.”
McConnell’s thank you letter is below:
“I have donated blood to CBCO many times over the years, most recently on November 30th. At that time, I would not have dreamed that I would be the recipient rather than the donor a few days later. I was shocked to find myself in Cox South needing quadruple bypass surgery which required seven units of blood. You were a part of meeting my need. The surgery was successful and saved my life, but it could not have been done without you. Thank you for myself. Thank you from my family as well. You were a part of saving my life. I don't know if you have donated blood many times or just a few but I hope you continue to do so. It’s a wonderful thing. I will be forever grateful to you.”
Visit cbco.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.