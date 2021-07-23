When Phoibe and Rayner wanted to go to Silver Dollar City, they decided to grab life by the lemons and squeeze.
The children's mom Hope Hall told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was on Pinterest one night and there was a picture of kids running a lemonade stand as a way to make money.
“The kids said they were going to do that,” Hall said. “And the first time they did it, they raised enough money for all of us to go to Silver Dollar City.”
The little lemonade entrepreneurs set their stand up again on Monday because they had new goals.
Mom pitched in by posting about it on the Forsyth, MO Community Group on Facebook.
The littlest businessman said he had his sights set on one thing.
“Hot Wheels,” Rayner said.
Sister Phoibe said she wanted to buy something for the video game Minecraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.