No major injuries are reported after a three structure fire on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Silver Dollar City.
In a press release, Silver Dollar City Officials confirmed a fire began at approximately 12:45 p.m. and was discovered prior to the park opening. The fire damaged three structures from Heartland Home Furnishings to Flossie’s Fried Fancies in the lower western portion of the park.
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded quickly to the fire and it was contained within an hour. While the front entrance area of the park had opened to guests, as usual, one hour prior to the park opening, the majority of the park had no guest access, according to the release.
The exact cause of the fire is still being determined. Silver Dollar City will be closed for the rest of today, but will reopen tomorrow as scheduled, the release stated.
As additional information on this incident is released, we'll have it available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.