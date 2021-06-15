With the help of a simple Branson Municipal Code change, visiting performers’ recreational vehicles will finally be allowed to park overnight in a theater’s parking lot. Parking in theater parking lots overnight is currently not allowed in city code, however the passage of this ordinance on its final reading will officially allow it to occur legally.
“Because this is limited to a code change in (Chapter) 86 there’s no fees, it becomes a right of every theater property in the community,” Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel said.
This change will not only allow the recreational vehicles to park overnight but be able to do so without regulations, fees or the need for further approvals.
“Up to this point there’s been a barrier in the code which only allows recreational vehicles in business parking lots, when that business is open and operating. And it specifically stated when the business was not (open), that you could not park recreational vehicles,” Hornickel said. “What we’ve done is we’ve added an additional sub regulation to Section 86-353 of the Branson Municipal Code and it simply states ‘It shall not be a violation of this section for a performer, entertainer or act performing at a theater to park their recreational motor vehicle or vehicles overnight on the property of the theater they are performing.’”
According to Hornickel, previous recommendations include revisions to both Chapters 86 and 94. This time around, only recommendations for Chapter 86, the police department’s chapter, were brought forward.
These revisions state they specifically target performers who are performing at the theater.
“It’s targeted to performers or acts at theaters, so theaters can’t become campgrounds, but (still) very much address the need that theaters have to allow their acts to stay on their property,” Hornickel said.
This item was passed unanimously by the aldermen. The final reading is tentatively set for the June 22 meeting.
To read the staff report in its entirety visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click on ‘Agendas & Minutes’ and select the June 8 aldermen meeting option. To listen to the full conversation visit the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or click the ‘Live Stream’ option on their website.
Visit bransontrilakesnews.com to see past articles regarding this issue.
