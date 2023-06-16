The Dewey Short Visitor Center is partnering with several organizations to celebrate National Pollinator Week and Great Outdoors Month.
The Partners of Pollinators event will be hosted on Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dewey Short Visitor Center, located at 4500 Historic Hwy 165 in Branson. The event is free and open to the public.
Activities on the day will include; hands-on demonstrations, games, crafts and a photo opportunity with Bobber the Water Safety Dog. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Table Rock Project Office are partnering with the visitor center. Other partners who will be in attendance include, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Parks, Master Gardeners of the Ozarks, Shepherd of the Hills Garden Club and Liberty Utilities.
For more information about the event call the visitor center at 501-340-1943.
The Dewey Short Visitor Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the center visit www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Table-Rock-Lake.
