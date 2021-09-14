The Powerboat Nationals were back at the Branson Landing Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12. The ProTunnel 2 and Hydro-Cross racing of Powerboat Nationals' ran round #4 of the 2021 Branson Grand Prix Series. The races ran noon to 5 p.m. each day.

