Graduates of the Taney County Sheriff’s Department’s inaugural Citizen Academy have created an alumni group to show support for the law enforcement agency.
Citizen Academy graduate and Forsyth Chamber of Commerce President Rose Backlin said the goal of the alumni group is to raise money for the sheriff’s department, where needed.
“We’re going to raise money to pay for their banquet,” Backlin said. “Then, once we have enough money for the banquet, any extra money we have will go into any projects or things for the officers that don’t come out of their budget. So we’ll be fundraising and doing sponsorships for things like that.”
Backlin said the funding goal for the banquet is about $4,000.
“We need to raise that, just compared to what they spent last year. Last year was the first year they ever had a banquet.”
Backlin said in the future, the alumni group plans to put funds towards other department needs with large and small price points.
The alumni group has started a “grab and go” basket for deputies who don’t have time to eat a meal, which will allow them to grab a quick snack on the go. Another feature the alumni group will start in fall, is the Adopt-A-Deputy Program. Further details will be released at a later time.
“You can expect to start seeing us around the county at several events, supporting the department and educating the public on the class,” Backlin said.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels expressed his gratitude for the alumni group to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“I am extremely grateful that the first class of the Taney County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy have formed the Citizens Academy Alumni Group,” Daniels said. “The group seems to be very dedicated to help support our office in any way it can. They have already brought in some food and snack items that can be stashed in a convenient location in the office and used when staff are too busy to take a meal break. They intend to raise funds and help with an annual Christmas party for staff members and family, as well as other areas that cannot be funded by taxpayer money. One other area where they will be vital is for recruiting for future Citizens Academy classes. I look forward to seeing the group grow in the future.”
Individuals interested in donating to the alumni group can contact Rose Backlin at (417) 331-6426, Viola Beyer at (417) 559-1513, or by emailing taneycountycitizensalumni@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.