Hollister High School recently announced students who received A and B Honor Roll recognition for the 4th Quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
The following students made the A Honor Roll:
Freshmen: Emalee Anderson, Allie Archibeque, Hope Bangma, Madeline Blackwood, Kami Blankenship, Parker Brotherton, Michael Cox, Madison Dilday, Madelyn Dimetroff, Layton Donohew, Andres Flores, Eleanor Ford, Ella Green, William Hasler, Samantha Herrera-Rivas, Macie Laird, Molly McAfee, Nichole Moore, Hailey Perryman, Claytyn Peterson, Mia Tepen, Wesley Tepen, Mackenzie Williams, and Addison Wilson.
Sophomores: Abigail Anderson, Skye Banks, Candace Benedicto, Orrin Bluto, Emily Burton, Rachel Cummings, Bridgette Edwards, Hailey Fiedler, Julia Gardner-Pickens, Madison Harrison, Kate Heard, Hannah Hebert, Dylan Jones, Isabelle King, Hannah Ponder, Maya Retasket, Lauren Tiefry, and Kendra Wilson.
Juniors: Josie Arp, Isaac Bebee, Taylor Brown, Isabella Dopko, Kelly Garceau, Eric Gregory, Katherine Linn, Noah Richardson, Katherine Schaefer, Kingsley Tiefry-Morlang, Faith Willis, and Olivia Williams.
Seniors: Lyndsey Barnett, Kennedy Brooks, Alisha Canela, Ronald Daniels, Jordan Davis, Kassidy Devore, Stephany Espino, Macy Everett, Zachary Friend, Avery Fulkerson, Carson Haefeker, McKenzie Hamilton, Cristina Hernandez, Neka Holmes, Erin Hunter, Lindsey Jackson, Gracie Jennings, Ethan Jimenez, Kaylee Kellogg, Ayden Kimmel, Camden Krysl, Mykayla McGeough, Zackery Nuss, Marlene Perez, Madison Pinson, Keegan Ponder, Alaina Robb, Rachel Robinson, Kaitlyn Saint, Nikki Secrest, Daylan Schwyhart, Garrett Snyder, Carter Southern, Samuel Teaster, Amis Warlick, Aden Woods.
The following students made the B Honor Roll:
Freshmen: Daneesia Briggs, William Browning, Isabella Cantrell, Tyler Carpenter, Adelyn Collier, Kilean Dredge, Sidney Grogan, Isaiah Hampton, Emily Hartley, Johnathan Henderson-Haltom, Shareka James, Connor Johnson, Gracyn Jones, Kylie Kirk, Calvin Lamoureaux, Sinry Mendoza, Olivia Mings, Kyrstin Munier, Ellanna Newell, Lilah Parham, Nathaniel Raine, Lola Smith, Jasmine Stanley, and Jacob Sulzer.
Sophomores: Aidan Connell, Jordin Escalante, Grace Getman, Zechariah Honey, Aerial Hreha, Paige Hurley, Luke Jackson, Kassidy Johnson, Danica Jones, Ethan Leblanc, James Lopacinski, Andrea Martinez, Katie Neil, Lucas Nelson, Dakota Oster, Diya Patel, Gibsyn Penny, Cade Shimon, Benjamin Stevens, Harley Viall, Addison White, Kassie Wilson, and Miranda Woolstrum.
Juniors: Isabella Blackwood, Katlyn Boyce, Anneliese Camp, Trenton Case, Jonah Charlton, Sofia Davis, Dominic Edmonds, Kylie Escobar, Isabella Fent, Kristi Golightly, Isaiah Gross, Jack Jackson, Tyler Kirk, Emily Lehman, Carlie Morgaride, Kassie Patton, Keelie Purkett, Chaylen Russell, Kaenan Shofner, Tyra Weiss, Callicia Williams, and Tyler Williams.
Seniors: Gabriel Bean, Dominick Bourque, Jordan Brand, Luke Calovich, Caleb Creger, Evan Diaz, Ryland Franks, Brisa Gere, Devon Girard, Hailey Greene, Boston Huck, Dylan Hunt, Dylan Kinchen, Christopher Jennings, Rogelio Mendez, Joel Nunez, Karsten Olson, Dylan O’Rourke, Darlenys Polanco, Jazmin Rodriguez-Galvan, Blake Russell, Jacob Rylott, Jayden Smith, Renee Sutton, Silas Woodbury, and Ethan Wright.
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.