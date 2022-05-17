Southern Stone County can feel safer with the opening of the highly anticipated Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Fire Station No. 2 in Kimberling City.
SSCFPD celebrated the grand opening of its newly constructed station 2 with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m..
SSCFPD Fire Chief Keith Wolven and members of the district welcomed a large group of community members for the celebration and open house, according to a press release from the SSCFPD.
“This new fire station project is the culmination of years of extensive planning beforehand and extensive planning for the growing future of our area,” Wolven told the crowd.
The fire district announced approval by its Board of Directors for construction to begin in April 2021. The new building was greenlit after three years of extensive planning for the new station, which covers the Kimberling City area and will expand the current number of career firefighters for the district, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“After years of planning and a painstaking look at what we need (and) where we needed it, the board of directors has approved the construction of a fire station to cover the Kimberling City area,” Wolven told Branson Tri-Lakes News in April 2021. ”The 14,350 square foot fire station is what is being planned. It will be constructed on Highway Business 13, on a piece of property the district currently owns, where our maintenance facility is located. The total cost of the project is going to be right around $2 million. Low bid on the construction itself is $1,799,000. The balance would be to finish it out to put firefighters in it.”
The total project was finished with the cost of $2 million, with the district financing half of the project, and the remaining half coming out of the district’s capital expense fund.
“Fiscally, this new fire station is conservative, but was designed for the foreseeable future,” Wolven remarked at the ribbon cutting.
The new Station 2 is replacing one of the oldest stations in the district, which was constructed prior to the formation of the fire district and inherited when the district was formed.
The SSCFPD has full-time career firefighters currently working at their Station No.1 location. The new Station No.2 has crew quarters which will allow for the hiring of additional career firefighters to cover the new station around the clock, states the release.
“Kimberling City is a high populous area in Southern Stone Fire Protection District and with the continued growth of the area we wanted to improve our level of service to our residents and visitors,” Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moore said in the release. “Overall, our district has seen an increase in calls for our service. In 2016, we responded to 2,560 calls. In just a five-year timeframe our call volume increased to nearly 3,000 and Station 2’s response area has responded to almost a third of those calls.”
Moore said this new station will allow the district to serve the community better and a point of pride for area residents.
For more information visit sscfpd.org.
