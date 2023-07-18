The Kimberling City area US Coast Guard Auxiliary has achieved a huge milestone.
US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 5-3 celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Friday, July 14, at the Kimberling City Community Center.
After the ringing of the bell, Commodore Dan Maresh welcomed attendees.
“I appreciate all of you coming. This is recognition of a local Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla that has actually been chartered for 50 years in this community,” Maresh said. “So, it’s roughly equal in age to the incorporation of the city of Kimberling City, which also recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary. As a result, we now have a plaque and streamer to present to the patrol commander. Our District Commodore is here to be part of that. What does the Coast Guard Auxiliary mean to this area and to the recreational boating population in particular? Why do we have a national agency employed by the Department of Homeland Security running up and down Table Rock Lake? Table Rock Lake is considered a federal navigable waterway because it was part of a navigable river system initially and across the state borders. The same applies except for the state borders on Lake of the Ozarks. So, you will see the active duty coast guard up there as well. So the question becomes then, will we have a water patrol employed by the state and paid for by state taxpayers so what’s the difference? The State Water patrol enforces state regulations. The Coast Guard can enforce federal regulations.”
Maresh then introduced Flotilla Commander Scott Bailey and District Commodore Brock Stephens to the front for the plaque and streamer presentation.
“This is a presentation of a 50 year streamer for the chartering of this flotilla,” Stephens said. “Fifty years is a long time, half a century. Imagine, you know many things in human interpersonal relationships that last 50 years, not a whole lot. This is a testimony to not only the people in this room who are currently members but also the people who also have been members. Fifty years of membership in this organization in this unit. That’s huge. I mean, that’s a testimony to everybody here and everybody who has been here.”
The streamer was placed on the flotilla’s flag and the plaque will be displayed during the monthly meetings of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 5-3 at the Kimberling City Community Center. The monthly meetings are held at 7 pm on the second Thursday of each month and the public is welcome to attend.
The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed, all-volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard. The Auxiliary was created by an Act of Congress in 1939, and has grown to over 32,000 members who daily support the Coast Guard in all its non-military, and non-law-enforcement missions. The organization has members and units in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. Auxiliary members conduct safety patrols on local waterways, assist in Search and Rescue, teach boating safety classes, conduct free vessel safety checks for the public, provide boating safety literature to dealers, as well as many other activities related to recreational boating safety.
Membership in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary is open to persons 17 years of age and older.
For more information visit wow.uscgaux.info.
