Reeds Spring School District announces September staff Excellence Award winners.
Every month the Reeds Spring School District recognizes one exceptional teacher and one non-teaching employee with Excellence Awards. September’s winners are teacher Mr. John Kessinger and Head Cook Ms. Edie Back.
Kessinger teaches social studies and runs the Reeds Spring High School leadership program, known as Cornerstone. Back is the kitchen manager at Reeds Spring Intermediate School.
“He’s (Kessinger) made the biggest impact on me that any teacher ever has,” student Kamryn Duclos said. “My freshman year, he said something like, ‘In order to succeed you have to believe you are going to succeed,’ and that hasn’t left my mind since.”
Back not only makes sure students and faculty are well fed but treats each person like family.
“Edie makes every individual that walks in her kitchen feel like family,” teacher Lee Ann Chastain said. “You’ll go for the smell of bacon, but you’ll stay for the stories!”
The district accepts Excellence Award nominations from students, staff, parents, and community members.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
