The Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a graduation for the most recent batch of Rookie School graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
According to the district’s Facebook page, seven of the graduates are now serving at fire stations throughout the fire district. Three of them joined in for the 60 hour basic training class from the Cedar Creek Fire District.
This was the third recruit class in 2022.
The fire district hosts the academies several times a year to train members of the public to become well trained firefighters. Those interested in participating in the classes can go to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District office at 221 Jefferson Road in Branson, or to the district’s website at www.westerntaneyfire.com.
More information can be obtained by calling the fire district office at (417) 334-3440 and asking for Assistant Chief Chris Bird.
