The Reeds Spring High School will host its 7th Annual Miracle on Wolf Lane event on Saturday, Dec. 10.
This is a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School. It will feature crafts, games, and snacks for the community.
The students in the RSHS Cornerstone class designed the event so families could spend some quality time together without having to spend money. Families can decorate ornaments while eating sugar cookies and drinking hot chocolate.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com/.
