Following a 2017 flood, the city of Branson has been working on a project to secure the function and safeguard of Branson’s Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A resolution to accept grant funding in the amount of $5 million for the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements was approved by the Branson Board of Aldermen at the June 22 meeting.
The grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant Program is set to be used for the design and construction of a flood wall at the treatment plant, according to the staff report from the city of Branson.
The grant will cover approximately 34.8% of the total projected project cost of $14,378,367.
With the current tentative timeline that’s been set for the project, according to city of Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch, 100% of the project construction should be complete by Feb. 28, 2023.
“The environmental review process is 80% complete,” Rouch said. “The start of construction is projected to begin Feb. 28, 2022 and that’s because we have to go through the procurement process and all of those things which will take a little bit. Then I have 50% construction completed July 31, 2022 and 100% of the construction completion Feb. 28, 2023 and project closeout Nov. 30, 2023.”
The projected timeline was last updated April 22, according to Rouch, with no further reason to adjust it at this point in time.
This is the second grant that has been received for this project, making 53.9% of the total project funded. According to the report, additional grants equaling $6,626,329 will cover the remainder of the project cost.
“We have currently tentatively been approved … for the last $3 million, and that will come from EDA, the Economic Development Administrator, (if we’re) approved. That’s the last one we’re waiting on,” Rouch said. “The gap on this project so far is about $3.6 million ... I believe there’s some other grant monies left over that we could possibly get some of that funded as well.”
The city has three years to complete the project based upon the approval date of the grants, as well as the contingency that all the money for the project is accounted for prior to the start of construction, according to Rouch.
