College of the Ozarks hosted its Spring Work Forum on the evening of Tuesday, March 28, featuring guest speaker Mike Rowe; executive producer and host, bestselling author, podcaster, and CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.
Rowe spent half of the day touring a handful of over 100 campus workstations, including the Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen, the W. Alton Jones Dairy, and the Print Shop.
The Work Ethic Forum began just after 7 p.m. with a welcome from College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson, and special remarks given by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
“Nobody wrote in my yearbook when I graduated from high school, ‘You’re going to be the next Governor of the state’,” Parson said. “I will tell you the only way you can be successful in this world in this lifetime, you’ve got to work. And it means you’ve got to work hard. Nobody’s going to give you anything at the end of the day. No matter who your parents are, or who your grandparents are; no matter who you think you know, at the end of the day the responsibility will fall on your shoulders. What you do in life will depend on you, the decisions you make, and what you believe in.”
After the welcome and special remarks, students from School of the Ozarks performed a song for the audience.
Dean of Work Education at College of the Ozarks Nick Sharp acted as the forum’s moderator for the evening.
The Q&A began with some dry humor, as Rowe apologized to the capacity crowd for the delay in visiting the college, followed by laughter from the audience.
“I heard about this place probably 20 years ago, when I started my own foundation. I’ve been getting letters every month from people saying ‘You ever gonna go to Missouri? You ever gonna go to Hard Work U?’,” Rowe said. “I just got sick of hearing from them. Alright, I’m coming. I’m here. And thanks for having me.”
Sharp asked Rowe to tell the audience a little about his day. Rowe said he woke up early in Scottsdale, AZ and got to the airport on time for once. He said he was then picked up by a trooper and taken to the college, where he met Sue Head, who showed him around the campus. He said the first stop was the dairy, followed by an interesting trip to the Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen.
“Then it was off to make a fruitcake with a couple of molecular biologists. I’m still not sure how this works or where the link is, but one minute you’re a guy milking a cow who had just awakened in Scottsdale, and then you’re putting fruit into a cake, getting bossed around by molecular biologists.”
Sharp outlined the forum and how it would work, with an optimistic outlook for the evening.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some good dialogue and we already had some fun tonight. I think it’s gonna be good.”
Rowe responded to Sharp, giving him suggestions for hosting a show.
“You want to manage expectations, okay? You don’t want to come out too hot,” Rowe said. “You don’t want to say what an amazing night it’s going to be, you want to go with something like, ‘Hey, look; we just met. You seem like a nice guy. We’re gonna have a conversation and see where it goes. No guarantees; could be a disaster. But let’s just see what happens.’,” Rowe continued. “That’s what I did on Dirty Jobs for 20 years.”
Sharp responded to Rowe’s banter. “Okay. Today, I got a chance to meet Mike Rowe. He’s less than impressive.”
After the humorous exchange, Rowe took time to answer a handful of student questions about the different aspects of America’s workforce and how to succeed in it. Participants in the forum included College of the Ozarks students, School of the Ozarks high school seniors, and high school students from Hollister, Branson, and Reeds Spring who are active in the business and entrepreneur strand of the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Professional Studies program.
Throughout the evening, Rowe shared nuggets of wisdom with students, gathered from his own experiences in the workforce.
“We don’t come into the world fully formed with the kind of work ethic that you all celebrate here at College of the Ozarks,” Rowe said. “That has to be taught, and that’s why I wanted to come here because you are teaching it. It’s not just a lecture or a sermon, you’re actually doing it.”
Rowe encouraged College of the Ozarks students to change their mindset when looking at what it means to work a job.
“I think we all have to find our own path,” Rowe said. “If you want to look at it as something more than merely transactional, then you have to love it. You have to be passionate about your job, even if your job isn’t your passion.”
Nearing the end of the forum, Rowe spent a few minutes discussing the nation’s current workforce and the vast amount of jobs available to those who are ready to work.
“There are eleven and a half million open jobs as we speak. I don’t know if you guys knew that or not, but this is kind of important,” Rowe said. “7.2 million men, for the first time in the history of the United States in peacetime….able bodied men between the ages of 25 and 54 are sitting out of the workforce. We’ve never seen anything like it. Meanwhile, we have $1.7 trillion in student loans currently on the books. $1.7 trillion in student loans, most of which is held by men and women who went after a very specific form of education; a four year degree. There’s nothing wrong with a four year degree. You offer them here. I have one. It served me well. But at the moment, our country is lending vast sums of money that we don’t have to millions of kids who are never going to be able to pay it back for a long list of jobs that don’t exist anymore. Meanwhile, we’ve got eleven and a half million open positions, many of which you guys celebrate here with your workstations day in and day out.”
The evening ended with gifts of thanks from College of the Ozarks to Rowe in appreciation of his appearance at the forum.
Rowe lives in San Francisco, where he continues interacting with the public from his social media platforms, his “The Way I Heard It” podcast, and speaking engagements across the country. His newest show How America Works which aired in 2021, just completed its third season. Rowe’s foundation, mikeroweWORKS, is a campaign dedicated to defending blue-collar, skill-based jobs from stereotypes and to encourage participation in those fields.
To learn more about the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, visit www.mikeroweworks.org.
