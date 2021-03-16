Drivers should look for alternate routes as the U.S. 65 southbound ramp off of Missouri 76/76 Country Boulevard will be closed due to road work starting Thursday March 18.
U.S. 65 Lake Taneycomo Bridge Rehabilitation will close the southbound ramp off of 76 Country Boulevard for safety reasons, stated a Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) press release.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the bridge project is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program.
It is expected to be completed by early July and has an estimated cost of $1.6 million.
Drivers can also expect lane closings on Hwy 65 on both the southbound and northbound bridges between Branson and Hollister. Nearby Branson city parks will also be impacted during the rehabilitation project, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“Contractor crews plan to remove bad concrete, resurface the southbound bridge as well as make improvements to the bridge rail and upgrade the guardrail on each end of the bridge. They will also make repairs underneath the northbound bridge,” said the MODOT press release.
These repairs will have an impact on traffic on US Hwy 65 between Branson and Hollister until completion in July 2021.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, 65 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane across the bridge over Lake Taneycomo where crews are working.
One lane of 65 will remain open in each direction during the projects with a 15 foot width restriction.
Short term shoulder and lane closures with flaggers will take place on Sunset Road and Wilshire Drive and the walking/biking trails leading to Sunset and Alexander city parks times under the bridge for safety reasons, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Signs and message boards will be implemented to alert drivers approaching work zones.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.