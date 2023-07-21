Gibson Technical Center sent students to compete in an international competition for future healthcare professionals.
Ten students from Gibson Technical Center put their EMT skills to the test against other future healthcare professionals at the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX, from Wednesday, June 21, through Friday, June 23.
The students qualified by placing in the top two at the state competition, which took place in March, according to a press release from Reeds Spring School District.
The Gibson Technical Center students who participated were: Maci Doak, Angel Dowdy, Jack Jackson, Ella Carpenter, Bri Hirschi, Hailey Tharp, Kailey Vallance, Rachel Quintana, Andrew Cavaness, and Tristan Maxwell. The students competed in various competitions. The conference had nearly 11,000 students attending and competing, from all the United States, Canada, Korea, and China.
The team of Maci Doak and Angel Dowdy placed in the top 20 at the international competition.
HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Its mission is to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and to enhance the delivery of quality healthcare to all people.
For more information visit hosa.org.
