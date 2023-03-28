The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will host a solo exhibit for Springfield, MO artist Trevor McDonald in April.
The exhibit, titled “Inside the Box,” will run from April 7 through April 29, in the SMAC Art Center gallery, located on historic Downing Street in Hollister. The opening reception will be held on Friday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the exhibit, tour the private studios and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will also be on site.
McDonald’s exhibit is made of a collection of paintings he created on the insides of Cheez-Its boxes over a ten-year period. The work is his response to marketing and consumption in America. McDonald used vintage imagery and collage techniques throughout the collection.
“It’s mostly autobiographical about dreams and my response to life in general,” McDonald said.
Each month during their exhibits, SMAC highlights one of the many local non-profit organizations that serves the area. This month, SMAC is drawing attention to House of Hope, which offers services to the homeless in the Branson area, including a warming center for freezing nights. They connect their clients to resources in hopes of making positive changes which will move their lives forward.
For more information about the Southern Missouri Arts Connection, visit their website at www.smac-art.org.
