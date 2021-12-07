On Saturday, Dec. 4, area residents lined the streets for the annual Kimberling City Christmas Parade.
This year’s theme was Christmas Carols and was held thanks to a partnership between the Lions Club of Kimberling City and the city of Kimberling City.
Following the parade, attendees were invited to participate in some post-parade activities, which included free cookies and hot cocoa, and a meet and greet with Santa Claus. The post-parade event also included live entertainment from emcee J.D. Miller and musician Josh Cherry.
Missouri District 138 Representative Brad Hudson was in attendance and offered a prayer to begin the post-parade festivities. Attendees also got to hear from Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz and newly named Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine.
For additional photos from the parade visit this story on bransontrilakesnews.com.
