A Centertown, Missouri man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while working as a flagger for a road construction site.
On Monday, Aug. 23 at 11:05 a.m. Cody Drennan, 24, was flagging on Missouri Highway 76 at Missouri Highway 173 in Cape Fair when he was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Spark driven by Vera Coker, 73, of Cape Fair, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
According to the report, Drennan was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield in serious condition.
The MSHP were assisted at the scene by Stone County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
