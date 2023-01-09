The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.
Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to three terms as mayor.
After retiring from the school, Dougherty said she needed more things to occupy her time, so she started working as a registration specialist for Cox Hospital in Branson. Now she says she is needing to take some time back to enjoy life.
In her letter she lists the items she feels are major accomplishments the city has achieved under her leadership and explains the one regret she has. The following is the letter of resignation in its entirety:
City of Forsyth Aldermen,
Please accept this as my resignation. I have enjoyed my time as mayor of Forsyth. It was definitely interesting starting my mayorship with the COVID-19 pandemic and all the uncertainties a pandemic brings with it. I feel I have accomplished most of what I intended to do while mayor.
Pay increases for all staff and finally getting the police department pay to an acceptable level.
Encouraging new business and helping those already in place to expand.
Beginning the process of removing dangerous buildings from city limits.
Surviving a pandemic.
The only thing I regret not getting done was the sidewalk on the north side of Coy Boulevard so students do not have to cross if they are walking to McDonalds. It would be nice for them to be able to walk up the same side of the street as the school and would alleviate them playing “frogger’ between the buses to get back across to McDonalds. I have worried about one of the students getting hit for years and it would be nice if someone could complete this task.
I have been having constant health issues so I regret to end my term early but find it necessary.
Thank you to everyone that has served while I have been mayor. I’ve seen the pluses and menses during my tenure and I will never regret the opportunity to serve as your mayor. I hope Forsyth continues to grow and prosper and I will always be around if you need anything.
Sincerely,
Kelly Dougherty
During the meeting Dougherty spoke about the struggles at the beginning of her tenure navigating the unknown path city governments had to deal with during the pandemic.
“I will tell you that in the three years that I've been doing this, if somebody had told me at the beginning that there was going to be a pandemic. I would have said, ‘No, no, I'm not doing this.’ I spent probably anywhere from 20 to 30 hours a week here in meetings during that pandemic. The beginning of the pandemic: the first three months of the pandemic, it was nonstop meetings with commissioners and health departments and making decisions that were really scary,” Doughetry said. “I mean, did I want to put a mask ordinance in place? No, I did not. But when you don't know and people are dying you make decisions to try to save as many lives as you possibly can. And, and so that was my decision, along with following the health department's plan of a road to recovery. It was a very tough year. And I didn't make a lot of fans. I didn't have a lot of fans during that time. And you know if you sat here and made those decisions for the whole (city), you know, you're looking at the big picture. It's a tough thing to do. It was something that had not happened in 100 years. I felt like what I could have got done in that year's time got all pushed back because I'm dealing with (COVID). It's hard to bring in business when businesses can't open and so there's just a lot of things that played during the first year, year and a half actually of being mayor.”
Dougherty’s health has taken some hits in the last few months, which she said have been difficult to recover from.
“I have not been well for the last couple months. I've got chronic bronchitis and such high blood pressure. I already had high blood pressure. I have my medicine for that and it's gone higher,” Dougherty said. “So my doctor said I need to make some changes. So I am going to go ahead and resign now. There's just a couple of months left in my term. I feel bad enough about not finishing it completely but for my kids, (who) want me just to take it easy for a while. So I'm going to resign.”
Dougherty’s term was ending in April and she had already announced she would not be running for re-election. She took a moment to focus on the works the current board and the city staff have been doing in the last year.
“I will tell you, the last eight months have been a pleasure,” Dougherty said. “It's been a pleasure seeing things in advance and we're not stuck. I have loved all of the things that I'm seeing, you know, and that we're bringing businesses into the city. We're bringing people in, and so it's very exciting. I want you all to please continue what you've got going here. These are good things. We're getting rid of some buildings that shouldn't be here anymore. That didn't happen before. So those things all need to continue. We've got pay now where it should be for at least for the police department. I put on my letter of resignation the only thing I didn't accomplish is getting the sidewalk in for the north side of Coy Boulevard.”
Dougherty thanked the board and the residents of Forsyth before she called for her last vote as mayor, to accept her resignation.
“Thank you all for letting me serve,” Dougherty said. “I appreciate you all. And just making new friends, I love it. So appreciate all of you, thank you so much.”
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen each took a moment before casting their vote to thank Dougherty for her service to the city. The resignation was accepted unanimously.
An interim mayor was not named at the meeting. A new mayor will be elected during the April election.
