A local center, which helps protect women and children who need a safe place to escape from domestic violence, is hosting an event to help raise funds and awareness.
Harbor House Domestic Violence Center is hosting ‘An Evening of Hope Gala’ on Friday, Oct. 14, in the banquet room at Ledgestone Country Club. The event will feature dining, fellowship, entertainment, and auction items. The proceeds of the night will go toward Harbor House’s mission. There will be a silent auction and cash bar offered at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Ledgestones.
Harbor House is the only Domestic Violence Center in Stone County. It is a 24/7 year round shelter for women and their children, with a 24/7 manned hotline.
According to the Harbor House website, the center accepts women and children not only from Stone County, but the surrounding counties as well as throughout the state and neighboring states. The safety of the victims is the top priority of the organization.
At Harbor House, victims receive food, clothing, counseling, life skills classes, as well as case management, crisis intervention, medical advocacy, legal advocacy, and transportation. Most programs are conducted in an undisclosed location so victims feel safe and secure. The program is based on each individual case and not a 30 to 90 day program. The program evaluates each client and helps them set goals. As long as the client is making progress they are allowed to stay.
The center helps those in the program to focus on steps to regain their lives, and their independence.
“We have all heard the statistics: 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime,” state the website. “In the state of Missouri alone, there were 103,312 calls made to domestic violence hotlines in 2020. According to the Stone County Prosecutor’s office, they see up to 200 domestic abuse cases a year with law enforcement and shelters seeing twice that many.”
According to their website, in the last three years Harbor House has offered services to more than 635 women and children who are victims of abuse. It costs the center approximately $1,300 a month to shelter each survivor and child. Harbor House is strictly funded by Federal, State Grants, DV Tax Credits and generous donations from the local community. For more information on Harbor House or their upcoming fundraiser visit harborhousecenter.org.
