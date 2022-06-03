The Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship was awarded to two College of the Ozarks students.
This year marked the 12th year the Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship was presented to a C of O graduates. Mucyo Bangerezako an engineering graduate and Hannah Aherin an allied health science graduate were the two recipients of the scholarship.
The Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship was founded by Al and Marty Waller in memory of their son, Chris Waller, who graduated from Branson High School and attended College of the Ozarks from 1997 to 2001 as a mathematics major. He was a member of the C of O basketball team for four years. He was named All-Conference his senior year, and an NAIA Academic All-American his junior and senior years. He was also inducted into the College of the Ozarks Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. After his graduation, Chris went on to study at the University of Arkansas, majoring in civil engineering.
This scholarship is given to C of O graduates who possess outstanding character and want to further their education, according to a press release from C of O. The money for the scholarship comes from interest on the memorial endowment established in Chris Waller’s memory.
“We are proud to present these two young graduates with this year’s scholarship honoring our son Chris,” Al Waller said. “We try to find someone going on to graduate school who has a lot in common with Chris. The number one thing we look for is outstanding character, which both of these graduates possess.”
The endowment chose Bangerezako and Aherin because they had similarities to Chris Waller in their academic and athletic interests.
“We picked Mucyo because he is going on to seek a degree in civil engineering, which is what Chris did after he graduated from C of O. He received a minor in mathematics, which was Chris’ major,” Waller said. “We picked Hannah because she worked in the Physical Education Department and was on the golf team, and golfing was a big part of Chris’ life.”
Aherin expressed her gratitude about being chosen to receive the scholarship.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship,” Aherin said. “I am very grateful to be chosen and appreciate the support from the Wallers. This scholarship will significantly help me as I begin graduate school.”
Bangerezako said the scholarship will help with future educational plans.
“Receiving the Chris Waller Memorial Scholarship was an amazing gift to me,” Bangerezako said. “It will help pay for my classes in graduate school, allowing me to further my education, instead of worrying about whether or not I have enough money. I am very grateful to have received the scholarship. I thank God and Chris Waller’s parents for showing me such generosity.”
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
