Due to COVID-19, a well known warming center hosted by the Salvation Army was unable to open this winter season. This brought about a brand new warming center, House of Hope, to open just on the edge of Downtown Branson.
This topic, according to Director of Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel, led to a discussion regarding potential code amendments that could be made in regards to shelter care facilities in the city of Branson.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, the Planning Commission specifically requested staff to review minimum distance requirements for these facilities. As well as the extent these facilities should be allowed within the city.
In Branson Municipal Code, all shelter facilities are currently required to meet the following points:
- Compliance with applicable state and local housing, building and fire code requirements.
- The facility shall have on-site security during all hours when the shelter is open.
- Facilities shall provide exterior lighting on pedestrian pathways and parking lot areas on the property. Lighting shall reflect away from residential areas and public streets.
- Facilities shall provide secure areas for personal property.
- If the emergency shelter is proposed in conjunction with a religious facility, the area utilized for emergency shelter facilities may not exceed 50% of the total floor area used for the religious facility.
- Where a day care facility, elementary school or middle school is operated on the same site as an emergency shelter, the day care and school facilities must be separated from the emergency shelter facilities by means to prevent access from one facility to the other.
“One thing we didn’t highlight probably as much as we should have during the last meeting is there are a significant amount of Use and Structure Standards already in code today,” said Hornickel.
“There was discussion particularly about distance requirements between shelter care facilities. If you recall, a shelter care facility is currently only allowed in the Community Commercial district and then allowed in the Neighborhood Commercial district with a Special Use Permit. One thing we would throw out there for you all to consider is requiring it to be a Special Use Permit in both districts, not just the one. Obviously the benefit of that is - it would become a case by case basis that would come to you all for your review and consideration on what’s around it; is there any shelter care facilities within the vicinity; (and) all the things that we talked about in (last months meeting).”
According to Hornickel, staff’s recommendation “would lean towards simply making it a Special Use (permit) in both districts for (the Planning Commission) to consider on a case by case basis.”
Feedback from members of the commission suggested that their preference would also be to make shelter care facilities follow the Special Use Permit route.
According to Chairperson Clark Harris, he agrees with the recommendation and would like to focus on an educational aspect of the discussion to help “alleviate some of the fears and misunderstandings that the neighbors have.”
“I would agree with what we’ve talked about in making a Special Use Permit applicable for the Community Commercial also,” said Harris. “I think that would be good. Good planning and like I said I think the education thing is big; I know from the discussion we had last month between the applicant and some of the neighbors there I think was very good, a lot of good information both directions and people felt better about it and learned from it. I would be in support of you putting together an item for us to take a look at to forward on to the council.”
Vice-Chair Rick Davis also agreed with the recommendation. In discussion with Hornickel, they helped highlight that shelter care facilities are currently only allowed in the Community Commercial District and the Neighborhood Commercial District; which would eliminate these facilities from opening in the area that is classified with Downtown Zoning.
“I think your approach meets that concern; it would allow us then - in both Neighborhood Commercial and Community Commercial during the Special Use Permitting process to look at locations of similar uses within the particular area,” said Davis. “I think your approach is good. I think that’s the way we should go. That’s good planning.”
This item was just a discussion and no formal decision/vote was made in regards to amendments to Municipal Code regarding shelter care facilities.
According to Hornickel this item will be officially ready for presentation at the next Planning Commission meeting.
Visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab on bransonmo.gov for the previous staff reports.
