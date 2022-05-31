This weekend the Brook Wellness Center will host their 2nd Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 4.
Family Fun Day is a free event for all ages, which will take place at the Reeds Spring High School from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Brook Wellness Center President Rosie Robinson said they were excited to bring back this event for the community.
“Family Fun Day is on June the fourth, which is also our four year anniversary,” Robinson said. “We are really excited about this and it is always fun. We will have all kinds of things for the entire family. You will see bouncy houses and things like that. It’s free so anybody can come to it. We will do things like raffles to raise money.”
The event will include carnival games, face painting, bouncy houses, vendors, photo booth, raffles and food.
Robinson said all the money raised goes to the Brook Wellness Center scholarship program.
“So whether it’s $100 or $1,000, everything goes to the scholarship fund that helps people get the help they need regardless of cost,” Robinson said. “Everyone has been so generous in the past and we hope that continues so we can then help more people with their mental health and addiction issues.”
The Brook Wellness Center, which currently has two locations to serve the area. Their locations are in Branson West, located at 10944 State Highway 76, and a new location in Powersite, which is located at 10726 State Highway 76- Suite G. The in-person classes and resources from the previous Branson location have now been moved to the Powersite location, according to the Brook Wellness Center website.
The Brook offers faith-based outpatient services for many needs in the community including:
- Drug & Alcohol Assessments with Diagnosis
- Psychological Evaluation
- Individual & Group Counseling
- Family Therapy
- Parenting Education Classes
- Anger Management Classes
- Trauma Program Men/Women
- Peer Support
- Drug Testing: Urinalysis, Hair Follicle
According to Robinson the Brook offers services to people of all religions and backgrounds.
“We use the love model for all of our treatments. It’s just like the Lord would love. We just love on the people who come in. It’s like for us it’s just very important because they’ve literally sometimes been shunned,” Robinson said. “Especially when they are in the trenches of their addiction. People like to label them and call them, ‘just a junkie’. I hate that word. I want to hug them and tell them they are important. You have no idea what this person has gone through. If I had gone through the same thing, I don’t know if I would have gone to where they are. We cannot judge. Instead you’re here we’re here to help. We just love on people and want to help them through their difficulties.”
The Brook Wellness Center is also planning a unique cooking event, Crocked, later this month to help benefit the scholarship program.
For more information on the center, its services and events visit www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.