On Saturday, Sept. 4, The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters hosted its 9th Annual Old Country Fair at the Weddings at the Homestead in Branson.
The day was filled with live music entertainment featuring both traditional Ozarks acoustical music and bluegrass. Food vendors as well as historical societies from around the region were also set up on-site.
Attendees were also invited to bring their own instruments to the festival to play music during the event. Throughout the day, many attendees could be found at various sites on the homestead participating in jam sessions with other attendees.
The live music performances in the barn were made up of professional entertainers and students with the Ozark Mountain Music Association.
Visit societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.