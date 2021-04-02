The Hollister Board of Aldermen gave final approval for its operating budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year last week, which will bring some needed upgrades and improvements to the city.
The annual budget was approved on March 18, according to Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead.
According to the management letter outlining the budget, some of the larger budget items include:
- $300,000 in engineering fees for the Tertiary Filtration System at the Hollister Wastewater Treatment Plant
- $90,000 to purchase a new dump truck for the Public Works Department
- $27,000 to purchase a new Ford F-150 to replace the current F150 for the Public Works Department
- $110,000 for road repairs on Esplanada and Red Bud
- $30,000 to purchase a new 2021 Ford Explorer for the Executive Department
- $27,000 to purchase a new F-150 for the Parks Department
According to Olmstead, the budget addresses several items that will positively impact the operations of the city. These include: a 6% pay raise for staff, in addition to the annual cost of living adjustments and new equipment to help the city run more efficiently.
“The City of Hollister continues to make progress to stay ahead of minimum wage requirements while trying to be competitive for retaining and attracting employees,” said Olmstead. “This budget year we will implement a 6% wage increase for associates in January of 2022, in addition to their annual cost of living adjustments. Operationally the city becomes more effective when turnover decreases and having long-standing employees allows them to develop stronger connections to the community.”
The city has budgeted for some needed upgrades and replacement on existing equipment, according to the annual budget report.
“We will add a service crane to the WasteWater Treatment Plant’s truck for use in public works,” said Olmstead. “This will allow city staff to complete maintenance at lift stations more safely and effectively. We (also) have plans to upgrade our last gas-powered salt spreader for the streets department to an electric spreader. This will increase our efficiency and allow for easier application of salt when we experience winter weather.”
Improvements to the parks department, including $17,000 for playground equipment at Downing View Park were in the approved budget. Upgrades and improvements in Sagers Park and Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park will also be made, according to the annual budget report.
“We are currently building a restroom facility in Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park,” said Olmstead. “As groups continue to have events in the park, the need for a restroom continues to grow. Also, as more families spend time outdoors, the everyday use of the park has been recognized. A restroom has been one of the largest requests for our park system. We hope to have construction completed for use by late spring. Also, throughout the parks systems, we will continue to upgrade furniture and add to parks that are in need. Again, as more people look to be outdoors, having furniture is a benefit to all our green spaces.”
According to the budget report, $10,000 was approved for equipment to enable customers to pay bills at city hall using credit or debit card.
“Currently utility customers can make their payments online with a credit or debit card; however, city hall only accepts cash or check,” said Olmstead. “ In our new budget, we will add a credit card system at city hall and expand the items that customers may pay using a credit or debit card.”
The annual budget runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
