Forsyth Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Nathan Bower encourages more residents to sign up for the city’s community alert messaging system.
The city of Forsyth began using Nixle Engage for its residents back on Sept. 1, 2021. After a year and a half of using the system, over 300 residents have signed up for it.
“Currently we have about 373 users registered,” Bower said. “It is free to use. There is no charge for registering, but standard text messaging rates associated with your cell phone service will apply.”
The system provides city agencies to alert and engage the residents to receive and send important information in real time.
“The Nixle Alert System is a Community Alert program provided by Everbridge -Nixle Platform that allows the public to be informed and engage the community from severe weather and boil water notifications to issues with missing persons and community events,” Bower said. “Nixle Engage enables agencies to engage their communities in a real-time information exchange, allowing residents to take a collaborative role in increasing their safety and well-being. Some of Nixle’s features include SMS & email messaging, geographic targeting, social media publishing, anonymous tipping, public and private group messaging and much more.”
Bower said the system is a good tool for residents and the city to utilize to be aware.
“This provides an additional resource to seek information on what is going on in our community and provide important safety information so they can be better situational aware and make informed decisions,” Bower said. “In conjunction with other tools in the toolbox like weather radios, TV, and radio, it is important that we can provide accurate information to our community and guests to keep them safe when they are in the area. The program allows us to reach our community before a disaster hit’s and as well as during and after. The system also allows us to keep the public aware of community events that might impact their traveling through and visiting the area or would like to make sure they don’t miss the event.”
It is easy to sign up for the system, according to Bower.
“There are a couple ways people can sign up depending on their device. This is a cell and/or email alert system. It currently does not work on landline phones,” Bower said. “To sign up residents can call Forsyth City Hall and request to be added to the system. They will just need to provide a name and cell number and/or email.”
Nixle allows anyone to register for alerts from the city and other cities around the country.
“(They can also) simply text any zip code to 888777 and receive real-time alerts and advisories directly from your local police department and other local agencies. There is no charge for registering, but standard text messaging rates associated with your cell phone service will apply,” Bower said. “You can opt out at any time by texting “STOP” to 888777. If you’re texting a zip code to 888777 and using Nixle for the first time, you can retrieve a temporary password to complete the registration process here. Completing the registration process will allow you to fully customize how messages reach you - whether by cell phone, email, or over the web at www.nixle.com - you decide! You can also download the Nixle (Everbridge App) from their App store on their cell phone. Enter your zip code and you will get a text message to accept.”
Bower added, the Forsyth Fire Department pays for the use of the system.
“The cost of the system is around $2600 each year and paid by Forsyth Fire Department budget,” Bower said. “Please call Forsyth City Hall if you are having issues signing up. Remember there are other cities in the area that utilize the program and you can be specific to each zip code and /or multiple zip codes for alerts. Check with your city hall in your area and see if they provide the program.”
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
