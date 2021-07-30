As election day rolls around again, here’s what to expect on the ballot for the special election on August 3.
All Taney County residents will see the consideration of the continuation of the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax.
According to the sample ballot found on Taney County Clerk’s website, the question will read:
“Shall Taney County continue to impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%) for sewer purposes for an additional period of twenty-five (25) years?”
Brad Allbritton, administrator of the Taney County Regional Sewer District, recently shared at the July Forsyth Aldermen meeting the importance of knowing it will not be a tax increase, just a renewal for an additional time period.
The 1/2 cent sales tax would be renewed on September 30, 2023 and last for another twenty-five years, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“There is a two year cooling off period that says if the tax is run and expires it can not be run again for two years,” Allbritton said in a May 11 interview. “In the event that the renewal doesn’t pass this year, we would have to wait until 2023 before placing it on the ballot again and that is right on the end of the current tax approval time frame. It (would be) just time to get it on the ballot and put it out to the voters.”
According to Allbritton, the tax has existed since 1993, and half a penny of every dollar in retail sales goes to fund the sewers. Renewing the tax now allows for a seven year window to determine if there is a bigger bonded project they need to complete. The 1/2 cent sales tax has funded the costs of several programs and projects in the county, as well as having helped local cities cover the costs of improvements and updates to their systems, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
The tax has generated a little over $170 million since it was passed in 1993, which has been vital to sewer infrastructure, according to Allbritton.
“Half percent of retail sales, essentially, in the county is collected. That money has been put to use and has been a tremendous good for this county in protecting our waters, our drinking water and our recreational waters,” Allbritton said in a May 17 Taney County Commission meeting. Jonas Arjes, executive director of the Taney County Partnership, joined Allbritton at the July Forsyth Aldermen meeting, advocating for the renewal and urging people to vote yes on August 3.
“For us, it’s a quality of life, quality of place, infrastructure and economic development issue. Having the ability to expand and improve and extend central wastewater collection and infrastructure to other places allows for possibly better and less expensive acreage for housing development,” Arjes said at the aldermen meeting. “If you just look at the quality of drinking water alone for the groundwater system, what this infrastructure does for Taney County, that speaks for itself. So not only does it save the natural beauty of our community for us, but also for the lakes and streams, and outdoors (are) a big draw for our tourism industry.”
The 1/2 cent sales tax will be the only thing on the special election ballot, except for residents in Merriam Woods, who will vote on a proposed tax levy for the sole purpose of road repairs in the city.
Residents of Merriam Woods can expect to see one additional item, which reads:
“Shall the City of Merriam Woods, Missouri, levy an additional tax in the amount of 50 cents on the assessed value per one-hundred-dollar valuation? This tax shall be designated as the “Special Road Fund” for a period of four years for the sole purpose of road repair and road maintenance.”
According to the Taney County Clerk’s office, all normal polling locations will be open on August 3, with the addition of the Cedar Creek Fire Department and Mark Twain School in Protem, Missouri.
For a full story about the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax, check out ‘Taney County to see sewer tax on August ballot’ at bransontrilakesnews.com. For a sample ballot for the special election visit taneycounty.org/index.php?section=departments&department=8, then choose ‘August 3rd, 2021 Special Election Sample Ballot’ under ‘Elections: Ballot Samples.’
