The Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information regarding the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, which includes funding for Route 86 improvements.
The state of Missouri has awarded $9,540,000 to go toward improvements requested by project sponsor Big Cedar Lodge, LLC. The project was proposed in October, highlighting a need for infrastructure improvements to the area. 46th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeff Merrell approved the creation and funding of a proposed transportation development district, which would help in developing transportation projects.
Such projects include the widening of stretches of Highway 86 from two lanes to four lanes, constructing a new underpass for entry to Thunder Ridge, adding duel drop lanes on stretches of Highway 65, constructing an interchange at Highway 65 and Highway 86, constructing a roadway from the interchange to Buffalo Ridge Blvd. and the Branson Airport, and constructing a two-lane roadway with shoulders and a bridge over Turkey Creek and the Missouri Northern Arkansas Railroad.
It is believed such improvements will be necessary to the area as it sees more traffic due to incoming projects and events.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 transportation projects, which will use $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. MoDOT and the Missouri Department of Economic Development were tasked with selecting the projects, with a goal of building partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.
Governor Mike Parson said the funding provides an opportunity to strengthen infrastructure and to boost statewide workforce development.
“Our Transportation Cost-Share program provides an innovative opportunity to leverage public and private investments to strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure and boost workforce development across our state,” Parson said. “The number of applications demonstrates that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. While there are many unfunded transportation needs remaining across our state, we’ve come a long way and are committed to doing more.”
According to MoDOT, the program is funded with a $75 million general revenue appropriation from the General Assembly. Twenty percent is set-aside for projects which demonstrate economic development. The committee consists of the Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger, Chief Financial Officer Brenda Morris, Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter, and two members selected by the Director, and the projects are then recommended for approval by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
For more information regarding which projects were selected for the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, go to www.modot.org/governors-transportation-cost-share-program.
