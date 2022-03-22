When Hollister residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 5, for the General Municipal Election they will be asked to vote for their choice for the Ward I Alderman seat.
Running is incumbent candidate David Honey and local business owner Blake Swindall. Branson Tri-Lakes News offered both candidates the chance to answer questions ahead of the election. Questions were submitted to the respective candidates via email. Answers are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot with their unedited answers to the same fourquestions. Several of those questions are featured in our print edition; the remainder of the questions can be found on our website, bransontrilakesnews.com.
Background
Ward I Alderman incumbent David Honey has been on the Hollister Board of Aldermen since being elected in 2010. Honey is currently a TIF Commission representative and Hollister School Foundation board member. Professionally, he brings decades of management experience to the table and works as a regional sales manager for a worldwide company. Honey and his wife, Mindy, will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year. They have two sons; Wyatt, who is a 2021 Hollister High School graduate and currently a freshman in college, and Zech, who is 15 year old freshman at Hollister High School.
Challenger Blake Swindall was born in Garland, Texas, but has lived in Hollister for the last 25 years. He attended Hollister schools, where he was a varsity basketball and track and field athlete. He was awarded the Tiger Award his senior year for excellence in academics. After high school Swindall attended Ozarks Technical Community College and graduated with an associate of Science in Biology. Swindall is the owner and CEO of Swin LLC and has more than seven years of business management experience.
Why are you running for the Hollister Ward I Alderman seat?
Honey: “I want to continue to see Hollister grow and get better. I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have a business that’s going to benefit if I win. I’m running as someone who only wants what is best for our community.”
Swindall: “I am committed to Hollister. I have a home in our Ward I district and have lived in Hollister for over 25 years. I own a retail business in our south town shopping district which is also a part of Ward I. I am truly invested in succeeding in my company and this determination is directly connected to my determination to see Ward I and all of Hollister succeed. I have a proven record of management success which makes me qualified to be Hollister’s Ward I alderman. I have the comprehension abilities and love for our community to fuel my 2-year term. Your vote is the ignition and I’m prepared to work with the community to make quality decisions for the workers, business owners, homeowners, and Hollister’s future active members.
“My friends and neighbors made me the man I am. Hollister made me the man I am. Parents, teachers, siblings, friends, neighbors created the environment to push me up. This is the reason I wish to serve; I wish to raise this community in aspects of family strength, education, property, business, wealth, health, and I will help move us all towards this with a position that affords me to help manage our city, Ward I Alderman.”
What do you feel is the biggest concern for the city of Hollister going forward?
Honey: “In my opinion, the biggest concern is keeping Hollister balanced while we continue to keep Hollister moving forward. That means we continue to attract great businesses that invest in our community, we continue to improve our infrastructure, we continue to have an excellent relationship with our school district and we continue to make all of our decisions based on what is best for everyone in Hollister.”
Swindall: “While Hollister has been growing in a positive direction over the few decades, thanks to city employees and elected officials and committee/board members, I still see a need to help create a more comprehensive industrial park for manufacturing, auto, and service businesses. We have a growing community but are lacking a greater retail district for restaurants, retail shops, and attractions that feed into Branson’s own shopping, eating, and tourist attractions. We have Big Cedar to our south and Branson to our north. We need to capitalize on this perfect location where we sit, not to mention Hollister’s natural beauty, to add to our communities health and an ambitious drive. We need to see greater attempts at introducing more art installments and more sophisticated building structures to complement our landowners and business owners. Planning out our business district designs are a key to seeing Hollisters grow and I will fight for the best options to suit all our community members, not just the few.”
Do you have a plan of action you would like to see implemented to address the big issues facing Hollister?
Honey: “Yes, my plan is that the Hollister Board of Aldermen makes every decision based on what is best for everyone in Hollister.”
Swindall: “Hollister needs the best qualified at its top positions around the community in terms of city design, which invites those with a passion to conduct business and raise families here. Best qualified can be defined not just by wealth or resume experience, but outstanding driven charity, selflessness, desire to see others enter into a new station in life and find happiness in the individual, business, family. These individuals will be the action, the community at large competing with another and working together, but they need a city set up to allow its members to grow and thrive. These actions will be so loud that Hollister will be a leading example around the Ozarks in how to manage a city, conduct professional businesses, and raise children around a healthy, esthetically pleasing, driven community. Our schools will flourish with this attitude and our city code will reflect our intelligence tied to values of family, ethics, and growth for all if everyone is willing to become their best selves. I will be a voice for Ward I. I will learn the laws, I will understand the processes it takes to get things achieved, changed, or removed. The only thing missing is the desires of the people. The plan of action is to listen to the community, to stir up the community to seek a greater living situation, together.”
Is there anything else you would like the voters to know about you?
Honey: “I’ve always had an interest in municipal government. I believe our local government plays a bigger role in our day-to-day lives than we typically give it credit for. Our most recent recession, that ended in 2009, really opened my eyes to this and in 2010, I ran for Ward I Alderman. Since I joined the board 12 years ago, Hollister has made immense strides. Menard’s, Dollar Tree, AutoZone, The Pour House and many more successful businesses have opened in Hollister. Roads and infrastructure have improved. Communication from the city has gotten better. Our parks are amazing and only getting better. The Police and Public Works Departments now have buildings (which) we can be proud of and know it makes it easier for our staff to do their jobs. We’ve given raises to our employees to ensure we are able to recruit and retain the best possible staff. We are also investing in the police officers so our homeowners, business owners and visitors can all feel safe in our community.
“It’s been an absolute honor to serve Hollister for the past 12 years. My wife, Mindy, and I bought our home 19 years ago and we can’t imagine living anywhere else. We absolutely love this town. My goal is for everyone who resides in Hollister to feel this same way.”
Swindall: “I am Blake Bryan Swindall and I am running for Ward I Alderman. I am asking for your vote in my simple vision for our community. We need to set these values and feelings now as we begin our growth in terms of business, population, and land development. I do not seek self-gain, I only think about when I was younger, had nothing, and was lost in my life. I found my strength and got into my groove with failure and family and friends who never gave up on me, so I never gave up on myself. These feelings cannot be gained through experience in public office but through life experiences. I’ll serve with those humble thoughts in my head and stay sharp for my community. Help me earn what I thought was impossible at a younger age and I’ll work to see everyone make it on their own path by managing our cities resources, planning, and collective vision.”
