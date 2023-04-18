The College of the Ozarks Dairy will host an Opportunity Sale on Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m. in the sale barn on the C of O campus.
Cattle will be on the premises for viewing prior to the sale Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. at the Youngman Agriculture Center. The auctioning will begin promptly at 12 p.m.
There will be Holstein, Jersey, and Ayrshire cows available for sale. Dairy Farm Manager Ryan Bilyeu said the dairy has 39 cows and heifers which were selected from the heart of the herd.
“I think it’s pretty exciting because it will highlight the hard work the students have invested in the dairy,” Bilyeu said.
Cattle in the sale are born and raised at the W. Alton Dairy on campus. Student workers at the dairy are primarily responsible for daily care of the cattle, including feeding, vaccinations, and milking twice a day. They also contribute to the “farm to fork” experience of The Keeter Center, by processing and bottling the milk and distributing the products to the on-campus consumers. The dairy was recently featured on the television program, “Holstein America,” on RFD-TV.
For more information about the dairy, visit www.cofo.edu.
