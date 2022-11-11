College of the Ozarks held a Sunrise Service on Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the Williams Memorial Chapel to honor veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made for their country.
The ceremony began with the raising of colors, followed by the firing of a 75 millimeter Howitzer by College of the Ozarks Professor of Family Studies Jim Anderson, who served for eight years in the Army as a research psychologist.
Retired Colonel Gary Gilmore presided as guest speaker at the service. Gilmore served as a chaplain in the Missouri National Guard for nearly 33 years, culminating his career as a Missouri National Guard state chaplain. In his opening remarks, Gilmore commented on the opening ceremony and the difference in weather compared to the previous morning, which was significantly warmer.
“Welcome, everybody. What a beautiful Missouri morning, just like yesterday morning when we all got together and made our plans,” Gilmore said. “I've sat through some flag ceremonies over the years. Was that not impressive? Thank you so much, everybody for that. I don't know if they raise the flag like that every day, but it sure wakes up the neighborhood. That was incredible.”
Gilmore continued his speech with a story acknowledging the importance of thanking veterans and asking to take it a step further.
“Today, I want to ask you to do something that you already do. But I want to ask you to do it just a little bit differently. And I think even if we just did this today, we could maybe start a little thing in motion that would not only make today special, but guide us on into the future,” Gilmore said. “I was headed back to Jefferson City, my first drill back from my deployment to Iraq, and I stopped for some McHealth food on the journey, when a car pulled right up behind where I had pulled in. I thought they were headed for the drive thru when they pulled in right behind my car and blocked me off, which made me a little nervous. And then I look inside at the driver as they begin to point at me, or point something at me. I got very nervous.”
Gilmore continued, “At that time the passenger window rolled down and a very nice lady was pointing a finger at me, saying ‘Thank you for your service.’ So here I was all adrenalized,and gonna protect myself and America, and here was a wonderful citizen, thanking me for what I had just gone through. When she finally unblocked me and I had digested my McHealth food, I went around the drive thru where she was and I put my hand over my heart as they had taught us to do in the Middle East countries. That reflects tenderness and compassion and deep feeling, and I didn't have anything that I could say to her, but I let her know I paused and I made eye contact with her. And I let her know how much I appreciate that.”
Gilmore said the phrase, “Thank you for your service” has, in a way, become a greeting like any other and wishes for people to give it some emphasis when saying it.
“The phrase, ‘Thank you for your service' has become something to say kind of like, ‘Well have a nice day,’ and I hate to admit that I'm so old but I remember when people didn't used to say that. They just kind of said, ‘Well thanks’, or ‘We appreciate the sale' or something like that. I'm asking you to continue to say, ‘Thank you for your service, but I'd like you to say it just a little bit differently,” Gilmore said. “I've talked to a lot of veterans, and they say, ‘Someone comes up to me, and they thanked me for my service. And I don't know what to say back.’ Sometimes they are trying to create this great response. One guy says, ‘Well tell them they're worth it’. They're the reason why we went. But there's a lot of folks who went far away and did hard things and came home. They didn't do it because they wanted to; they didn't do it because they volunteered. They did it because it was asked of them by our nation, and they're still hurting, and are still angry because of it.”
Gilmore’s suggestion for how to emphasize thanks to a veteran was to explain what the thank you is for.
“Say this: ‘May I tell you how I am using the freedom that you made possible for me?,’ Gilmore continued. “Can I give you a quick example? You see a veteran downtown, and you say to them, ‘Thank you for your service. May I tell you how I'm using the freedom you help provide for me? I'm a student at College of the Ozarks. And I'm studying, fill in the blank. And when I graduate, I'm going to make America better by doing fill in the blank.’ What's your dream? What's your goal? What is God putting your heart in the freedom of this place? To make the world a better place. And as you tell them what they're doing or what you're going to do with the freedom, you say, you know, ‘I don't know much about your story. I don't know where you served or what you did. But I want you to know that I appreciate what you did.’”
Gilmore spoke about veterans and their return home, being acclimated back into society, who they are, and why they did it.
“They did it for you. They did it for me, they did it for themselves. They did it for our great nation. They are often quiet heroes who don't make a big deal out of what they did. And we are still learning only now the full price of their service, and the extent of many unseen injuries that they have carried for many, many days,” Gilmore said. “Students, hear me carefully. You see somebody wearing a hat that has a special kind of bling on it. It's telling you something. If you see a decal on that pickup truck, it may be the tip of an iceberg of a life story that you could learn an awful lot from. And every now and then when it's warmer weather, you'll see a tattoo on a shoulder or on a forearm, or a patch. They don't all say ‘Rosie’ and they don't all say ‘Mom’; they may have a number on them, and that number speaks of the history and life blood that was shed, that made it possible for us to get up this morning and not worry about a thing other than, ‘Will there be enough coffee here today?’”
Gilmore concluded his speech by thanking those in attendance with special consideration to the veterans which the Sunrise Service honored.
“Thank you for letting me share with you this morning. May God bless each of you as you find and fulfill God's will for your lives. Bless you as you study and grow and fulfill God's purpose. May God bless all who serve here at the wonderful College of the Ozarks,” Gilmore said. “I pray that the influence of this campus will continue to be extended throughout the world. May God bless you veterans. We are so proud of you. We've always wanted to be like you and some of us get to, and we're still working on it. May God bless the United States of America in these challenging times, and may God bless all the men and women who stand for freedom at home and abroad this day. Amen, and Amen.”
Following Gilmore’s speech, College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson, assisted by members of the School of the Ozarks senior class, placed a memorial wreath at the Veterans Memorial in honor of those who gave their lives for freedom, followed by a moment of silence.
The service concluded with a prayer given by Missouri Army National Guard Chaplain, Captain Caleb Dunham and veterans and their families who were in attendance were invited to breakfast, immediately following the ceremony.
