The Hollister Tiger band recently wrapped up its fall marching season by taking first place in the class 3A field competition, held in Mokane, MO on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The band placed first with a score of 80.425 and was named class 3A State Champions in the first ever Missouri State Band Association Marching Band Festival at South Calloway High School. They also swept the caption awards for outstanding music, outstanding visual, outstanding colorguard, and outstanding percussion.
Hollister Tigers Band Director Nathan Spurling said he was proud of the accomplishments of the band during the fall marching band season.
“We not only survived, we thrived!,” Spurling said. “Wrapping up our competitive season by sweeping all captions- outstanding music, visual, colorguard and percussion, and taking first in class 3A at the first ever Missouri State Marching Band Championships yesterday. The staff is so proud of the Tiger Band and the accomplishments of their hard work and dedication.”
With the fall marching band season coming to an end, the band will move into parade season and begin preparations for a Christmas Band Concert on Dec. 15 and the Adoration Parade in Branson on Sunday, Dec. 4.
