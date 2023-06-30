A ribbon cutting will be hosted next month for Camp Tomahawk Tube Float in Galena, Mo.
The ribbon cutting will be put on by the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at Camp Tomahawk Tube Float, located at 2340 Horse Creek Road in Galena.
Camp Tomahawk is owned by the Davis family, who have owned their stretch of land along the James River since 1972, and offer many river amenities. The camp is located up river and adjacent to the HL Kerr Access.
Camp Tomahawk offers a two mile float.
“The Davis’ have decided to share the beauty of this place with all of you by offering tent camping all along the river, RV camping, and a two-mile tube float, “ states the Camp Tomahawk website. “We will provide a shuttle service to the start of the float and you will float down to the main camp. If you have your own canoes or kayaks and would like shuttle service on our property we can provide that as well. Perfect for families or avid river-goers, Camp Tomahawk offers an exhilarating tubing experience and tranquil outdoor escape. The two-mile long float allows visitors to meander through the Ozarks landscape on tubes or tube trackers and also swim along gravel banks.”
The camp offers other services for nature seekers including camping and day use fishing and swimming on the banks of the James River.
“Tent and recreational vehicle campsites are available for overnight stays. The James River runs approximately 130 miles through southern Missouri with major tributaries including Pearson Creek, Wilson Creek, Finley Creek, Crane Creek and Flat Creek. The James River has long attracted smallmouth bass fisherman eager to guide johnboats through rippling waterways,” states the website. “Nowadays, enthusiastic paddlers seeking tube or tube trackers adventures are also drawn to these waters. At Camp Tomahawk’s campground, we deliver a great camping adventure while creating memories that last a lifetime. There is nothing so inspiring, so refreshing, as being outside with family, friends or a private getaway. The feeling of being at one with nature, lighting a campfire, and exploring the forest nearby is what the Camp Tomahawk camping experience is about. Some of us love rambling the day away with no chore to attend to other than cooking out, eating and laughing with family and friends.”
Camp Tomahawk is located only 20 miles from Silver Dollar City and 30 miles from Branson, Missouri,
The cost of the float trip options are:
For one-time tube or tube tracker float
- Adults/Teens - Ages 13 and Up – $15
- Children Ages - 7 – 12 – $7.50
- Children - Six and Under – $1.00
For all-day tube float (go as many times as you want)
- Adults/Teens - Ages 13 and Up – $25
- Children - Ages 7 – 12 – $12.50
- Children - Six and Under – $1.00
An off-property six-mile float to Galena can also be booked on the website.
The tube float will be available daily for those interested, as long as river conditions are safe. Tickets for the float can be on-site purchased at the camp’s general store or on the website.
The float does allow alcohol as long as there are no glass bottles.
Guests are asked to bring the appropriate equipment for the float. Camp Tomahawk provides the tubes, but suggests wearing closed-toed shoes to help aid stopping at the end. It is also suggested any weak swimmers or younger children wear a life vest for their safety. The camp will have a limited quantity of life jackets, but suggests bringing life jackets will allow for a quicker departure.
For more information visit www.floatcamptomahawk.com.
