Two Kimberling City organizations teamed up to donate a much needed piece of equipment to the Southern Stone County Fire Protect District.
The Knights of Columbus Council 7588 of Kimberling City partnered with the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2502 to purchase a Glide Evacuation Stair Chair. The chair helps the fire district to fulfill one of the services they offer.
The SSCFPD offers a service to assist citizens who have been hospitalized or had surgery who need assistance getting into their home upon their release from the hospital.
According to the Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Charlie Hackman, the need for the chair was brought to the organization’s attention when a fellow knight’s wife was in need of assistance.
“A friend and fellow Knight, Rich Coppa, used the fire department to help transport his wife up the stairs at their condo in Paradise Landing after foot surgery and is unable to walk upstairs,” Hackman said. “The fire department is called and since they do not have this type of chair, they had to request the ambulance to provide one. The fire department then waits until the ambulance arrives with the chair that they carry in each unit, and then the fire department uses this specialized chair to transport the person up the steps and into their living quarters.”
Hackman said after this incident, the Knights asked the SSCFPD why they didn’t have one of these chairs and were told it wasn’t in the budget.
The cost of the chair is almost $5,000.
Hackman said the Knights reached out to the Elks Lodge to join them to purchase the chair for the SSCFPD. The Knights of Columbus Council at Our Lady of the Cove approved to put $2,000 toward the chair. The Elks Lodge approved and donated the remainder of the cost.
The chair was donated on Sept. 26.
“We love how our community comes together! Today, we received a stair chair donated through the cooperative efforts of the Elks Lodge #2505 of Kimberling City, Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, and Richard and Sara Coppa,” a Facebook post on Sept. 26 on the SSCFPD page stated. “The stair chair, manufactured by the Ferno Company, assists responders with moving patients in tight areas, as well as glides patients down stairs without carrying or lifting. The chair and track system carry the weight, reducing fatigue and the risk of injury to the responder. We are very thankful for this generous donation and appreciate the members of our community and its organizations who stepped up to make this donation possible! Neighbors helping neighbors!”
Hackman said they were glad to help those who serve the community.
